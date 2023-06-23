Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CEO Gleb Budman Sells 14,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gleb Budman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $62,860.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Gleb Budman sold 13,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $54,730.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $8,520.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $8,240.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $8,240.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $8,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $9,400.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $9,280.00.

Backblaze Trading Down 1.6 %

BLZE opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.46. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.19% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.