B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading 4% Higher

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. 2,119,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,204,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. Analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in B2Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,108,000 after buying an additional 13,697,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in B2Gold by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,646,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,299 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

