Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 73,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,610. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $834.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $722,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $961,270.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $4,634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $4,096,000.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

