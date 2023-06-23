Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 244,333 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after buying an additional 52,277 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 151,647 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of AVDE stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $59.57.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
