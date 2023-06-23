Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 244,333 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after buying an additional 52,277 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 151,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $59.57.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.