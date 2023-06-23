Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Lessened by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after purchasing an additional 839,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

