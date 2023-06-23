AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Boosted by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 7.2% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.23. The company had a trading volume of 89,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,274. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.54%.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

