AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 639.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,753 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 7.2% of StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. StonePine Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of AutoZone worth $272,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $16.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,422.29. 16,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,150. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,559.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,487.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

