Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 33,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 29,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The firm has a market cap of C$25.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

