AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

