Asset Planning Corporation Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 5.9% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.92. The company had a trading volume of 91,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.12. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

