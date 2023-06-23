Asset Planning Corporation Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 79,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,717. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

