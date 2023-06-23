ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $38.41 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, ASD has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $38.41 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05851729 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,206,966.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

