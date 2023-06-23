Ark Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $41.93 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002564 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,786,408 coins and its circulating supply is 173,787,196 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

