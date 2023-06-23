Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $43.71 million and $2.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002239 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002565 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,802,608 coins and its circulating supply is 173,802,494 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

