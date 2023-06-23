Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.30). Approximately 137,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 92,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.32).

Arix Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.73. The company has a current ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.33 million, a P/E ratio of -460.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Arix Bioscience

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Debra Barker acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £27,560 ($35,265.52). Corporate insiders own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

