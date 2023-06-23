Argus Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) to Hold

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $456.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.04. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $435.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.