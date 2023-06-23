Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,054,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 354,718 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.51.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,412 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,965,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,873 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1,046.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,040,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $14,023,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 330.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,303,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

