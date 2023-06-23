Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Trading Down 1.5%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.01. 44 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

Arcadis Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6908 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

