Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX:AM7) Insider Michael Davy Buys 250,000 Shares

Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX:AM7 – Get Rating) insider Michael Davy purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,500.00 ($22,945.21).

About Arcadia Minerals

Arcadia Minerals Limited engages in the identification and acquisition of mineral properties in the Republic of Namibia. The company explores for tantalum, lithium, copper, gold, nickel, platinum group elements, and lithium brine deposits. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victoria Park, Australia.

