Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $48.76. 227,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 373,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Appian Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. The firm had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,823,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after buying an additional 489,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,865,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,806,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after buying an additional 49,979 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Further Reading

