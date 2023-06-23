Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $480,780.70

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $480,780.70 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.