Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $43.77 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $975.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

