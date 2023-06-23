Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 7,771 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

