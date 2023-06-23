Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 60 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $834.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $716.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $344.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

