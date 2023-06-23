Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

