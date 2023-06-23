Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 1.48% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

