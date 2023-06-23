Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 238 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $78.06. 540,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,391. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.