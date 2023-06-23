Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 1,199 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,938 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

