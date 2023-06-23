Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $54.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

