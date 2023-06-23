Aparna Bawa Sells 7,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $484,190.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $476,350.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,156,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

