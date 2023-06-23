Anpario (LON:ANP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Anpario Stock Performance

Shares of ANP traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 223.70 ($2.86). 5,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,708. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,491.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313.99. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 177 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Anpario news, insider Richard Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($64,939.22). Corporate insiders own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

