Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price at $26.28

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.30. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

