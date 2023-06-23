Analysts Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Target Price at $8.40

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PSNY opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 475,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

