Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $210.92

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.92.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $187.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 479.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.36. First Solar has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

