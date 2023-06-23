Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average of $179.62. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

