Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $258,950.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $442,000.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.