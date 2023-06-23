AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Major Shareholder Sells $50,000,021.28 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.