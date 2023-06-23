American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.11. American Well shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 57,502 shares.

Specifically, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,834 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $297,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,718.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,864 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $62,590.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,331,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,223,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,705 shares of company stock worth $1,063,216 over the last 90 days. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

American Well Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $589.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

