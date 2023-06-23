American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg Sells 135,834 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $297,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,718.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40.

On Monday, May 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 10,265 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $22,275.05.

American Well Price Performance

Shares of AMWL opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $612.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.76. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 400,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 134,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.