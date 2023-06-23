American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.53. The company had a trading volume of 474,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,805. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day moving average is $204.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

