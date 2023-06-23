American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder International Group American Sells 10,981,108 Shares

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of American International Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00.

AIG traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 5,253,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

