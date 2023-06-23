Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Amergent Hospitality Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

