Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Amada Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.29.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $807.49 million for the quarter.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

