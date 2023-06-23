Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 1,327,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,195. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

