Alpine 4 (ALPP) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alpine 4 to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -12.02% -18.47% -9.43% Alpine 4 Competitors -110.24% -55.83% -22.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine 4 Competitors 91 368 711 33 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings for Alpine 4 and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alpine 4 presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 973.17%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.00%. Given Alpine 4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4’s competitors have a beta of -8.69, meaning that their average stock price is 969% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine 4 and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.56 million -$12.88 million -4.27 Alpine 4 Competitors $410.41 million -$16.59 million 26.33

Alpine 4’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpine 4. Alpine 4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

