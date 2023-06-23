Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 128.36 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 45.35. Alpha Real Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 119.07 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 175 ($2.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £74.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,240.91 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.85.

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider Phillip Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,634.68). 85.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

