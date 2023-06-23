Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Shares of Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $8.85. Almirall shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 400 shares.
Almirall Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.
About Almirall
Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.
