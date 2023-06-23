Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 669,125 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,719,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,125 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.00% of Nomad Foods worth $163,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. Barclays upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

