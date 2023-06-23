Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 609,851 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 609,851 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $194,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,888. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BSX stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

