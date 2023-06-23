Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,883,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products accounts for about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $354,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,444,000 after purchasing an additional 171,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,057,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.2 %

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.33 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.36 million. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.